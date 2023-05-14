Arrested in Noble County
Marie L. Bennett, 43, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 2 a.m. Saturday, May 6 on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Brittany M. Garrett, 35, of the 500 block of Savannah Lane, Garrett, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. May 12 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Anthony Keel, 53, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. May 5 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
William Osbun, 35, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 4:12 p.m. May 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Callie Ziems, 32, of the 200 block of Kimberlly Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. May 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Adrianna Aguilar, 20, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 6:08 p.m. May 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Joseph McCoy, 42, of the 300 block of Park Avenue, Angola, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. May 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony.
Patrick Biddle, 37, of the 800 block of Plank Road, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:13 a.m. May 6 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Hunter Deaton, 18, of the 6900 block of S.R. 8, Butler, was arrested at 6:28 a.m. May 6 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and minor consumption of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jennifer Springer, 41, of the 300 block of Hillside Avenue, Roanoke, was arrested at 10:20 a.m. May 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, both Class C misdemeanors.
Joanne McPherson, 36, of the 100 block of South Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:05 p.m. May 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jaykob Levitz, 26, of the 8400 block of West U.S. 20, Angola, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. May 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
James Mick, 47, of the 600 block of East 3rd Street, Auburn, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. May 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy.
Michael Glassbrook, 57, of Olivet, Michigan, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. May 10 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Heath, 43, of the 3100 block North, C.R. 750 East, Avilla, was arrested at 2:36 a.m. May 10 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Charles Harrison, 43, of the 21700 block of Woodburn Road, Woodburn, was arrested at 9:08 a.m. May 10 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Jordan, 34, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested at 5:13 p.m. May 10 by Butler Police on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kyle Brooks, 32, of the 700 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. May 11 by Auburn Police on charges of criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; public intoxication, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and disorderly conduct, all Class B misdemeanors.
Gwyn Dohner, 40, of the 5000 block South, C.R. 300 East, Hamilton, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. May 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Todd Thrush, 45, of the 6800 block of C.R. 7A, Garrett, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. May 11 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.