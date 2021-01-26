Plan commission, BZA meetings to resume
GARRETT — Garrett Plan Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings will resume in February, City Planner Milton Otero has announced. Recent meetings had been canceled due to COVID-19.
Meetings will take place in the City Hall council chambers, located on the second floor at 130 S. Randolph St.
The next Plan Commission meeting will take place at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. The deadline for secondary subdivision plats or rezoning petitions is Tuesday, Feb. 2.
The next Board of Zoning Appeals meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23. The deadline to submit an application for a variance or special exception is Tuesday, Feb. 2.
For information about improvement location permits, fence permits, sign permits or other planning issues, contact Otero at 357-4154 or by email at planning@garrettindiana.us.
Wednesday
7 p.m. — Garrett V.F.W. Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St.
7:30 p.m. — Garrett Eagles Auxiliary, 220 S. Randolph St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
Monday, Feb. 1
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Council, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
7 p.m. — Garrett City Council, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
6:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department merit board, sheriff’s department, 215 E. 8th St., Auburn.
Thursday, Feb. 4
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
7 p.m. — Model train club, Heritage Park Museum basement, 300 N. Randolph St.
