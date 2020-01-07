GARRETT — Tickets are now available for the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center’s JAM Winter Gala Benefit dinner and auction.
The event takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1 at the Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., and will feature a giving party including a silent auction.
Money raised during the gala will be used to cover expenses related to achieving the non-profit mission of the JAM Center.
Tickets are $40 each or $70 per couple and include appetizers and the meal. Each ticket holder will also receive a special gift prior to the event.
Tickets are now available at myjamcenter.org or at the JAM Center.
For guests’ dining pleasure, cocktails are available from CJ’s Canteena. Timmy’s will be serving a tapas-style meal.
A live auction will be led by auctioneer Jama Smith of National Benefit Auctions, featuring items including tickets to see Billy Joel perform at the University of Notre Dame.
The evening will focus on the big picture of the JAM Center: “When we zoom out, we see the entire piece of art. All the pixels making up that art can be found in the individuals who bring life, color and beauty to the JAM Center — its members, volunteers, staff and supporters.”
Join The JAM Center for an evening of fun and inspiration. Support their mission in making a difference in the lives they touch.
Call the JAM Center at 357-1917 with questions or visit their website at myjamcenter.org to learn more about their nonprofit mission.
