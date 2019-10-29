GARRETT — The Garrett Wrestling Club will begin in November for grades K-8.
A beginner’s camp for kindergarten through grade three will be offered on a few Sundays.
A club for more committed wrestlers in kindergarten through eighth-grade will practice on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Wrestlers must get a USAW Card to join the club. No card is needed for the camp.
More information is available in the Garrett Middle School and J.E. Ober offices.
Registration night will be Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 6-7 p.m. in the high school wrestling room, enter door 10. People wanting to do early registration and get forms and make payment in the J.E. Ober or middle school offices before Tuesday, Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.