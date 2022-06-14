WASHINGTON, D.C. — Operation Lifesaver Inc., in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration, has announced $200,000 in grants to Operation Lifesaver programs in 11 states.
The grants will fund a variety of highway-rail grade crossing safety public education projects, many of which will be conducted in conjunction with the non-profit safety group’s observance of Rail Safety Week, Sept. 19-25, 2022.
Funded by the FHWA, the grants will be awarded to Operation Lifesaver organizations in 11 states, including Indiana. These state programs will use the funding to launch public awareness campaigns and host community events that deliver lifesaving rail safety tips to target audiences, including motorists of all ages and professional drivers.
“Operation Lifesaver state programs submitted many creative and outstanding applications for competitive crossing safety public awareness grants this year,” said OLI executive director Rachel Maleh. “OLI is grateful for our continuing rail safety partnership with FHWA, and for the grant funding that makes these safety projects possible. Together, we can stop track tragedies,” she stated.
“Keeping people safe is the U.S. Department of Transportation’s number one priority,” said Deputy Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “The Federal Highway Administration is proud to support the work of Operation Lifesaver by providing funding for highway rail crossing safety efforts across the United States. And in the years to come, communities across the country will be able to improve safety where rails and roads meet, thanks to funding provided under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.”
The approved grants were awarded through a competitive process, with selection based on criteria such as the defined safety need, the number of highway-rail collisions in the state, and how the proposal leverages federal funds with private partnerships.
Indiana Operation Lifesaver will use OLI’s Shift Worker PSA in a targeted geofencing, geofarming and social conquesting campaign to reach hospital employees, police, first responders, EMTs, manufacturing workers and truck drivers in high-incident counties. Safety blitzes also will be conducted in these areas to distribute brochures and branded insulated coolers to shift workers. The campaign will take place July through September 2022 and include extra coverage during Rail Safety Week.
Operation Lifesaver, celebrating the 50th anniversary of its founding in 1972, is a non-profit public safety education and awareness organization dedicated to reducing collisions, fatalities and injuries at highway-rail crossings and preventing trespassing on or near railroad tracks.
In 1986, the non-profit national office was created to help support the efforts of state Operation Lifesaver programs, saving lives by sharing rail safety messages with audiences across the U.S. and beyond.
A national network of trained volunteers gives free presentations on rail safety and a public awareness campaign, “See Tracks? Think Train!” provides tips and statistics to encourage safe behavior near the tracks. To learn more about Rail Safety Week; follow OLI on social media via Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube.
