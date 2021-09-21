GARRETT — The Garrett Public Library’s Fall Fest 2021 will take place from 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the library, 107 W. Houston St.
Library officials have changed the traditional date this year in hopes of better weather.
As always, the DeKalb County Horsemen Association will offer horse-drawn wagon rides around town, a Meet-the-Horses program, and lunch served from an old-time chuck wagon.
Mike Dougherty will provide live music. Many of Garrett’s organizations and businesses have come together at this program to provide games, snacks, crafts, face painting, inflatables, activities and community information for the whole family.
