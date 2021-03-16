GARRETT — The City of Garrett was recently rated Indiana’s seventh-safest small city — communities with less than 10,000 residents — by online insurance website AdvisorSmith Solutions.
Berne, a small community with a large Amish population in southern Adams County, ranked first in the under 10,000 residents category, with Ligonier in second. Winona Lake, in Kosciusko County, was fourth and South Whitley was eighth.
Other area communities were also included in AdvisorSmith’s rankings. Auburn ranked fourth among mid-size cities — with populations between 10,000-50,000. Fort Wayne was fifth overall for large cities with populations over 50,000.
The ratings scored cities based on federal crime data to calculate a “crime score” based on property crime and violent crime rates.
“Using data reported from the FBI, AdvisorSmith found the safest cities in the state of Indiana. Our study used data on reported crimes reported to the FBI by cities and law enforcement agencies in the state,” AdvisorSmith stated in a news release.
“We calculated a crime score for each city studied by tabulating the number of violent and property crimes reported, and adjusting the scores for the mix of crimes and the population in each city,” the study said.
According to the study, Garrett achieved an overall crime score of 16.1, with 8.0 per 1,000 for violent crimes and 8.0 per 1,000 for property crimes.
The Garrett Police Department reported fewer calls for service in 2020 compared to the previous year, according to statistics released recently by Police Chief Roland McPherson.
In 2019, Garrett officers responded to nearly 4,500 calls for service. Last year, that number dropped to 3,878 total calls, possibly in part due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police made 510 total arrests in 2020, including criminal and traffic cases.
The study evaluated 53 small-sized cities, 46 mid-sized cities and 17 large cities in the state.
Kendallville ranked 29th among small-sized cities. According to the study, it had an overall crime score of 34.3, with 6.5 per 1,000 in violent crimes and 14.0 in property crimes.
Angola ranked 40th among small cities. Its overall crime score was 56.9, with 15.6 per 1,000 in violent crimes and 33.5 in property crimes.
