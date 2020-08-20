GARRETT — A spurt in Garrett’s population is expected as the 2020 Census wraps up by Sept. 30, according to City Planner Milton Otero.
In his report to the Garrett Board of Works Tuesday, Otero said more than 72% of the local population has responded so far, above the state response of about 68%. The city showed a 2% population increase between 2010 and 2018, from 6,286 to 6,413.
“It looks promising,” he said of the expected population increase. Otero encouraged others to respond to the Census, which determines funding for municipalities.
Otero also reported all eight 50/50 Sidewalk Replacement Program applications have been completed, paid and installed.
API has finished paving several streets through 2019 and 2020 Community Crossing grants, including Fifth Avenue; Peters, Guilford, McHenry, Keyser and Franklin streets; a portion of Railroad Street; Warfield, Britton and Second streets, and Taylor Road, he noted.
Don Harvey will be presenting primary plat plans for the proposed Harvey Meadows subdivision at the Aug. 25 meeting of the Garrett Plan Commission. The subdivision will be located off Fourth Avenue.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch reported lighting in the Iron Horse subdivision on the city’s north side is complete, as well as infrastructure for Brennan Estates.
The city’s wastewater plant has met all requirements, according to Superintendent Bruce Schlosser. He told board members 70,000 gallons of sludge were transported for treatment at the Auburn wastewater plant.
Schlosser said the lift stations at Heritage Estates were in alarm status two days in a row earlier this month due to floats installed incorrectly. Garrett utility workers repaired the problem to expedite the situation, although it is the responsibility of the contractor until it is turned over to the city.
Schlosser was given permission to purchase a Barnes pump for the Group Dekko plant at a cost of $6,731. He also presented quotes from Yoder Ford for $33,964 and Max Platt Ford for $34,426 to purchase a new pickup truck for his department. The board tabled a decision the purchase pending whether to trade in a 2000 Ford pickup with more than 100,000 miles or put it in a future city auction.
The board also tabled a decision to offer for sale four parcels of land along South Lee Street. At issue were utility easements and drainage concerns.
A decision by Judge Kevin Wallace regarding Garrett's order to demolish the Freeman property on East Quincy Street under the Unsafe Building Committee is still pending, Otero said. A trial was held in DeKalb Superior Court I on July 28.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported both the street sweeper and mosquito sprayer have been out 2-3 times a week. A concrete contractor is scheduled to repair a cracked portion on the bottom of the city pool this week, after which the pool bottom will be painted and new electrical components will be tested.
Mossberger is seeking costs to replace a cracked section of the blue slide at the pool and reported landscape beds have been updated at Feick Park.
A local Boy Scout has completed his Eagle Scout project at the Jordan Wetlands, where he organized a crew to trim back and mulch the walking path and built and installed an additional bench.
“A job well done,” Mossberger said about the project.
