GARRETT — For 34 years, Becky Blotkamp has played a vital role behind the scenes when it comes to athletics and extra-curricular activities at Garrett High School.
Blotkamp will retire from that role at the conclusion of the 2021-2022 school year.
She’s worked for four athletic directors — John Hutton, Brandon Penrod, Steve Rhoades and Chris DePew.
“I help make sure the athletic director has the official schedule for the game,” Blotkamp said. “He does the contracts for the game and hiring the officials.
“Everything else that’s behind the scenes is what I help him do,” she explained. That includes preparing programs, organizing money boxes, writing checks and workers, including ticket takers, announcers and scoreboard operators.
“I just double-check everything that Chris does as far as scheduling.”
Depending on the season and event, the number of workers varies from 10 to 15. That increases when there are multiple home events on the same night, such as baseball, softball and track in the spring or volleyball, soccer and reserve football in the fall.
When Mother Nature rains on the parade — especially with spring sports — she helps DePew find a new date with the opponent, reschedules umpires and workers.
“When we get into the spring season, it gets a little hairy because it’s a shorter season,” Blotkamp explained. “You have to get all your conference schools all scheduled in. When you’re in a 12-team conference, it gets to be a little short on time.”
Before each season begins, she compiles physical information to ensure approximately 300 Garrett athletes are ready to go. At the end of each season, Blotkamp makes sure coaches turn in statistics for maintaining school records.
In addition to athletics, she also does bookkeeping for extra-curricular activities at Garrett. “It’s about a 50-50 split between the athletic part and the bookkeeping part,” she said. The extra-curricular responsibilities include maintaining approximately 100 account categories for various clubs and activities at the school.
When she’s not in the office, Blotkamp usually can be found at most home basketball games, either as a spectator or operating one of the scoreboards.
“I’ve always liked athletics, ever since I was in high school,” she said. “I hardly miss a football or basketball game, especially home ones.”
Still, it’s been 34 years in the role. A Garrett graduate, she was a cheerleader and her husband Ron played football. They have two daughters and five grandchildren.
“My husband retired this summer, and we just want to be able to go to places at different times of the year, not just on fall break, spring break or Christmas break,” she said. “I have a grandson who lives in Terre Haute, so we miss a lot of his stuff during the week.”
At the end of the day, Blotkamp knew sooner or later she was going to have to step away.
“It was a bittersweet decision,” Blotkamp said. “I really hate to leave. I’ve always looked forward coming to work.
“It’s the people you work with, the kids — they just all make it fun. Yet, my husband is retired. We just want to do some things together.
“You just never really know how long your time on earth is. … I just want to have some more free time to be able to pick up and go.
“I’m going to miss it.”
