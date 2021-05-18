GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art strives to support the vibrant community of artists in the local area and also in the state of Indiana, that enriches and enlivens DeKalb County.
As part of that effort, a dedicated area has been set aside in the museum called the Spotlight Gallery. This area showcases the work and talents of artists across the various platforms and mediums. Spotlight Gallery is a place to see what inspires and motivates artists and the resulting artwork.
Opening Friday and extending through June 20, Spotlight Gallery inside the Garrett Museum of Art will be featuring two Indiana artists who are among the IN Artisan group of juried exemplary artists.
Silk artist Carrie Wright, owner of Carrie Wright Silk, welcomes influences from the Far East silk painting masters and clean design disciplines of the Japanese kimono textile creators, as well as other influences to create beautiful compositions on silk.
Wright left a corporate career more than a decade ago to pursue her artistic passions. In 2018, after designing and stitching multiple wedding garments and creating massive silk banners for her church, Wright turned her passion into a business.
Her pieces focus on a timeless beauty, not fast-changing fads. She uses 100% silk and high-quality dyes. Her pieces are hand-washable and will not fade. Being inspired by Indiana landscapes, fields and horizons, and the flora in her area, and balancing it with bold graphic design, her silk pieces will bring the viewer inspiration, warmth and vibrancy.
Her studio is in Muncie, and she has exhibited at the IN Artisan Marketplace and Gordy Fine Art and Framing Company. Her 2D work will be on display for the 2021 summer at the Columbus Learning Center in Columbus.
Craig Whitten is a watercolor brushwork artist who paints on handmade papers and blends Asian aesthetics with minimalist distraction in his artwork.
An Indiana native, Whitten was born in South Bend and moved to Lafayette at the age of 13. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in landscape architecture from Purdue University in 1991. He owned and operated a successful landscape design-build firm and then decided to pursue fine art full-time in 2014.
His love of Japanese garden design along with woodblock printing, bonsai and Chinese calligraphy have defined and influenced his watercolor works. Whitten feels his influence is dictated by one directive. Whether it is land or paint or whatever he is working with, his goal is to provide his audience with a moment of reflection, a stopping point along the way, and then a continuation of the journey.
Whitten’s work has been shown in numerous states and venues including Krasl Art Fair in St. Joseph, Michigan, Chicago Botanic Garden Art Festival in Glencoe, Illinois, Penrod Arts Fair in Indianapolis and Old Island Days in Key West, Florida. He is co-owner of Artists’ Own Cooperative Gallery in Lafayette.
People can view the Spotlight Gallery on opening night, Friday, from 6-8 p.m., and through June 20 with the hours of Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m., and Sunday 1-4 p.m.. Other hours may be arranged by appointment at 704-5400; garrettmuseumofart.org, @_gmoa, and on Facebook—Garrett Museum of Art. The museum is at 100 S. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett.
