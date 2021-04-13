Fundraiser meal to benefit restoration project
AUBURN — A homemade beef and noodle dinner is planned Saturday, May 1 at the Jackson Township Fire Hall at 3390 C.R. 60 south of Auburn. The event is a fundraiser for the historic Jackson Center Grange Hall restoration project.
The meal will be served from 4-7 p.m. The menu includes homemade beef and noodles, real mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade pie and drink for a freewill donation. One-pound packages of noodles will also be available for sale during the dinner.
The grange hall will be open from 3:30-7 p.m. for people to see before restoration work begins. Other events on May 1 include opening day of the Jackson Township athletic ballpark with games beginning at 1 p.m., and tours of Cook’s Village at 5815 C.R. 35 from 2-4 p.m.
