Zion Preschool holding registration
GARRETT — Registration is now taking place for 2022-2023 classes at Zion Lutheran Preschool, 1349 S. Randolph St.
Registration will continue until classes are filled.
The school will offer classes Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for children who will be ages 4 or 5 on or before Aug. 1, 2022. Classes will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A four-hour class for this age group will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
The school will offer a class for children who will be 3 years old on or before Aug. 1, 2022 Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30-10:30 a.m.
Registration is held on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information about the school, classes, curriculum and tuition fees, call 357-4658.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.