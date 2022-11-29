GARRETT — Tickets for the Judith A. Morrill Recreation Center’s Winter Gala go on sale this Friday.
The JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, is excited to announce the event will return to being an in-person event this year, and will take place Feb. 4, 2023.
This year’s celebration focuses on transformation and the wings of change. A caterpillar must go through an amazing transformation to become a butterfly. Likewise, the children, teens, adults and senior citizens that come through the JAM Center’s doors every day are transformed by its mission and programming. But none of that transformation could happen without the support of the community.
The event will include a giving party, dinner catered by Timmy’s Hall and Neza’s Too!, a live auction hosted by Jama Smith of National Benefit Auctions, and the sharing of stories of impact. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., with the giving party starting at 6 p.m. Dinner will be at 7 p.m.
Featured items include a Louisiana Grills Black Label 800 Pellet Grill; a three-night trip for two, including wine tasting, in Willamette Valley, Oregon; and a five-night trip for two to Mexico, including a three-night stay at the Cerro Pelon Butterfly B&B, nearby the Cerro Pelon Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary; among other items.
Tickets are $40 each and are available in-person at the JAM Center, online at myjamcenter.org and by calling 357-1917.
There will also be an online silent auction taking place Jan.30-Feb. 4 at event.gives/wingsofchange.
The money raised during the Winter Gala goes to support the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center.
