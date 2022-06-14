Arrested in Noble County
Paul D. Robinson, 44, of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested at 8:18 a.m. June 6 by Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information was provided. Robinson was also held on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Justin Wilson, 34, of the 200 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested June 4 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Fred Prestwood, 51, of the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:54 a.m. June 4 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Conrad, 31, of the 1000 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was arrested at 7:51 p.m. June 4 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Robert Stirratt, 57, of the 6800 block of Maysville Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:38 a.m. June 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior as a Level 6 felony and as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gary Chaffins, 34, of the 500 block of North Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. June 5 by Garrett Police on charges of disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, both Class B misdemeanors.
William Blowers, 31, of the 100 block of East Bement Street, Edgerton, Ohio, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. June 5 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Donna Lentz, 62, of the 5600 block of C.R. 75-A, St. Joe, was arrested at 6:40 p.m. June 6 by Auburn Police on charges of fraud, a Level 6 felony and theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nancy Bailey, 38, of the 4900 block of C.R. 71, Butler, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. June 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear.
Tyler Wilcox, 30, of the 800 block of West Edge Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. June 7 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Leslie Morton, 41, of the 100 block of North Franklin Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:45 p.m. June 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Spencer Bemis, 33, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 11 p.m. June 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Austin Mentz, 29, of the 14900 block of Grange Road, Montgomery, Michigan, was arrested at 9 a.m. June 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jennifer Walters, 35, of the 100 block of C.R. 56, LaOtto, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. June 9 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
