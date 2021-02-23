GARRETT — While it wasn't in every single story, the COVID-19 pandemic made a big impact on the way we lived our lives in 2020.
This article will look back at events in April and May.
April
Very few activities continued following the extension of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order through April 20. The executive order asked Hoosier to “hunker down” due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in the state.
The 2019-2020 Garrett-Keyser-Butler school year came to a premature end when an emergency closure due to COVID-19 was put into place in mid-March.
The district utilized a combination of waiver days and virtual learning days through a tentative return date of May 4. During that time, all school events and activities were canceled, including co-curricular and extra-curricular meetings and events, practices and activities in the school campus.
The district’s food service began a free meal program for students in grades K-12, with meal packages containing breakfast and lunch for each non-vacation day during the week. The free drive-by service was offered to all students, in addition those receiving free and reduced lunches.
The City of Garrett received $431,437 to improve several streets in the coming year through the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Community Crossings matching grants program. Portions of East Warfield Street, South Taylor Road, and South Second, South Britton and West Railroad streets were slated for improvements. In most cases, street work would involve milling the top surface, and adding 3-4 inches of base coat and top coat, according to city officials.
Some 840 pounds of food and more than $400 in donations were collected during a drive-up community food drive at the Garrett Public Library, sponsored by the Greater Garrett group in collaboration with the library.
Garrett internet subscribers would no longer be charged subscriber fees following action by the Garrett Board of Works. The city entered into a service agreement in March 2014 with Auburn Essential Services to provide high-speed internet to local subscribers. The original subscriber fees approved at that time were removed following a report by Rod Sibery of Spectrum Engineering showing the cost of infrastructure fees had been recovered through tax incremental funding.
DeKalb County reported a 65-year-old man as the first death of a county resident from COVID-19. He died in a Fort Wayne hospital, according to the DeKalb County Health Department.
Former East Noble and Garrett athletic director Tom Crist was among seven inductees into the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association Hall of Fame in Tampa, Florida. He served as Garrett’s athletic director for seven years prior to taking the helm at East Noble.
Multiple Garrett churches took turns preparing community meals on consecutive Tuesdays in April and May. Organizers said nearly 300 meals were served during the April 21 event.
A free lending library was installed outside the Garrett Public Library’s west entrance for use when the library is closed. The wooden library, shaped like Snoopy’s doghouse, offers books for all ages, no library cards needed. The box was designed and donated by members of the Church at Garrett. People are welcome to keep the books, return them, share with others, or donate books of their own to add to the collection.
May
DeKalb County Clerk Holly Albright, her staff and the DeKalb County Election Board began preparing for an election like no other due to measures implemented due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The May 5 primary was moved to June 2 in response to the health emergency. The election board conducted a required test on the electronic voting equipment, with everything reported to having worked as required.
Plans for Garrett-Keyser-Butler School’s continuous learning plan, submitted to the state in April, received positive impact from the reviewer at the Indiana Department of Education, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver in a report to school board members. The reviewer described the plan as thorough, comprehensive, adding “your families are in good hands, and that makes me very happy.”
Gov. Eric Holcomb outlined steps to begin reopening the state. Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” plan allowed for a step-by-step reopening of the state, dictated by continuation of monitoring hospitalizations, maintaining surge capacity of ICU beds, ventilators and personal protective equipment in the event of new spikes in cases, testing all Hoosiers who are COVID-19 symptomatic and contacting all individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 to expand contact tracing.
Garrett High School’s graduation ceremonies included most of the traditional features of past graduations, but how the Class of 2020 received their diplomas was completely different. A virtual graduation in the Paul Bateman gym proceeded as planned, with a combination of virtual and pre-recorded elements.
Students were presented with diplomas during 10-minute time slots during the week prior to the June 5 virtual commencement. Each senior was allowed up to 15 guests to join them during their selected time slots. Seniors walked across the stage to receive his or her diploma as in a traditional graduation program, followed by photos of each senior.
Valedictorian Cole Bergman and salutatorian Payton Warfield ranked as the top two seniors in the Class of 2020. Bergman planned to attend Wabash College to major in English and pre-law, while Warfield’s plan was to attend Indiana University in Fort Wayne to reach a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene.
The annual Garrett Heritage Days Festival, scheduled for July 3-4, was canceled due to COVID-19. With the great number of people attending this event, the Garrett Heritage Days committee decided cancellation was in the best interest to preserve the health and safety of the community.
Contrary to recommendations by members of the Garrett Parks Authority, Mayor Todd Fiandt moved forward to open the city pool at the end of June following state guidelines by Gov. Holcomb. Six of the 12 lifeguards had already certified with the others taking tests at the JAM Center later in May.
Two weeks later, Fiandt switched gears by announcing the city’s popular summer recreation feature would remain closed for the season. Fiandt’s change of heart followed contacting several other cities and towns having community pools that chose to close their pools, not only due to the coronavirus but also for financial concerns. Fiandt noted the operational cost at about $50,000, not including utilities. With the pool opening no earlier than June 26, only a few weeks would remain prior to the start of the fall school year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.