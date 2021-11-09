GARRETT — Garrett football, soccer and volleyball players earned recognition from the Northeast Corner Conference recently.
The Railroaders had seven All-NECC first-team selections in football.
They were Trey Richards at wide receiver/tight end, Jaxson Nodine at offensive line, Jack O’Connor at defensive line, Carson Harter and Mark William at linebacker, Aaden Lytle at punter and Matthew William as an at-large defensive player.
Receiving honorable mention were Christian Hess as a wide receiver/tight end, Erik Reynolds at offensive line, Robert Koskie as an at-large offensive player and Lukas Swager as a defensive back.
In boys soccer, senior Jasen Bailey and sophomores Brayden Kennedy and Chase Leech were first-team selections.
In girls soccer, junior Lexi Gordon was a first-team selection. Senior Hailey Lantz received honorable mention.
In volleyball, seniors Taylor Gerke and Morgan Ostrowski were All-NECC selections. Sophomore Kyana Martinez received honorable mention.
