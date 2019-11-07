GARRETT — Residents in Iron Horse Crossing are closer to getting much-needed street lighting in the subdivision on the north side of Garrett.
City officials said until now, they have found little success reaching an agreement with developer Todd Ramsey for the lighting to provide safety for children getting on and off school buses.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Works, Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch presented a quote of $2,729, including labor and materials, for two lights. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff suggested some sort of cost-sharing could be arranged between the homeowners association and the developer. Mayor Todd Fiandt said he would contact both parties to get a direction on the issue.
Also Tuesday, Police Chief Roland McPherson told board members that officers participated in stop stick and vehicle operation training last week. He reported officers made 284 total calls from Oct. 14 to Nov. 3, including 100 traffic warnings, 43 traffic arrests and 12 property-damage traffic accidents. During the period, officers logged 34 arrests, with 16 for drugs, eight warrants, five traffic, three miscellaneous arrests and one each of operating-while-intoxicated and battery arrests, plus 151 security checks. The report noted K-9 Axel and Officer Kylan LaMotte responded to 14 calls, from which 12 arrests were made.
The board gave its nod to preorder two 2020 Dodge Chargers equipped with V-6 motors and rear-wheel drive to replace two older squad cars at a cost of $56,200. McPherson said Chrysler no longer will be making the 2020 Charger for the public beginning next year.
City Planner Milton Otero updated the board on four properties to be brought before the city’s Unsafe Building Committee. Three of the four property owners consented for inspection, while the owner of the former sleeping room property in the 100 block of South Randolph Street in downtown Garrett, the site of a fatal fire in February, has not responded to city officials. Brinkerhoff said he has moved forward with the court to issue an inspection warrant.
“We want to get moving, to get in there and take a look at it,” Brinkerhoff said of the two-story brick building. Fire officials reported the contents of the second floor were a total loss in February, but no report was available on the status of the structure.
Full reports on the properties will be brought before the board at its Nov. 19 session, including 108 S. Harrison, 211 S. Ijams and 411 E. King streets.
Work on a new city parking lot in the 100 block of South Cowen Street will be completed this week, with striping to be done when weather permits. The lot will provide space for 35 vehicles, the board heard.
City Engineer Aaron Ott reported the cost for the paving came in under budget through E&B Paving. The city moved forward to have the company clean up the gravel approach to C.R. 54 and Randolph Street and pave the area with the money left from the project.
Ott said he is working on plans to use the Community Crossing matching grant funds awarded to the city last month in order to seek bids in December or early January. Fiandt signed the contract with the Indiana Department of Transportation during the meeting Tuesday.
Street Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported leaf pickup has begun and will continue as long as needed. He thanked all who helped with the fall cleanup last month, where 21,000 pounds of trash, 43 televisions, eight computers and about 80 tires were dropped off.
Mossberger said he contacted four vendors to re-roof the bath house at the city pool, with only one respondent quoting $15,416. Board members asked him to seek an additional quote for the next meeting.
A new ice rink will be installed at Feick Park in the next week or two in the basketball court area. Mossberger said it has a much flatter surface and will be simpler to maintain than the previous rink.
The city has begun pavement crack-filling work, with nearly four miles to be completed by the end of the week, he added.
During a brief session of the Garrett Common Council later in the day, the council adopted two ordinances, including vacating unimproved alleys along five lots owned by Duane and Erica Lapp on the east edge of town and a super-voluntary annexation of 2.9 acres owned by Krider Properties LLC at 1653 C.R. 48.
