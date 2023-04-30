Arrested in DeKalb County
Rachel Stebing, 39, of the 100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 6:30 p.m. April 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior as a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Adam Glasser, 41, of the 200 block of North Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. April 21 by Butler Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Zachary Walters, 23, of the 1100 block of Irene Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. April 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a theft charge, a Class A misdemeanor.
Alfonso Garcia, 31, of Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 7:37 p.m. April 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor.
Lian Khup, 38, of the 3400 block of Rockwood Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:10 a.m. April 24 by Indiana State Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Rick Williams, 40, of the 2500 block East, C.R. 85 North, Rome City, was arrested at 1:27 p.m. April 24 by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging violation of probation, a Level 6 felony.
Tina Weber, 31, of the 900 block of Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. April 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a violation of Addiction Treatment Court, a Level 6 felony.
Kristin McGinnis, 29, of the 1000 block of Crowder Court, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:20 p.m. April 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging violation of probation, a Level 6 felony.
Chad Walker, 38, of the 700 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:56 a.m. April 26 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Trisha Thompson, 39, of the 1700 block of Midsummer Night Cove, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:27 a.m. April 26 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin Wright, 26, of the 300 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:21 a.m. April 27 by Garrett Police on charges of residential entry, a Level 6 felony; battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
