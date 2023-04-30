Garrett, IN (46738)

Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow showers. High 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional light rain . Low 36F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.