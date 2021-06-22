Aviation group hosts breakfast
AUBURN — Fly in or drive in for tall tales of aviation and an all-you-can-eat breakfast at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 clubhouse from 7-11 a.m. Saturday at the DeKalb County Airport (KGWB), Hangar A, 2710 C.R. 60.
Cost is a freewill donation, with proceeds used to fund aviation scholarships. The menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk.
As long as DeKalb County is yellow or better, with indoor gatherings limited to 100 people, the group intends to continue monthly breakfasts, except in July and December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.