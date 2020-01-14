AUBURN — More than 70 Garrett High School juniors and seniors were invited to attend a professional luncheon at Bridgewater Golf Club in Auburn last month.
At the luncheon, the students sat alongside 20 community members from varying fields to discuss career routes and learn more about the day-to-day requirements for their careers.
Students were matched with table hosts who worked in a field related to the students’ future interest. Conversation included the hosts sharing their background and current positions and the students sharing their future plans and interest in the career field.
The lunch was part of several CTE capstone courses — Real Adult World, Writing Exceptional blogs, Interdisciplinary Cooperative Education and Work-Based Learning internships — offered at Garrett High School where students have explored their future career goals, etiquette dinner training, resume writing, social media use for professional endeavors, along with a host of other college/career readiness curriculum. The luncheon provided an opportunity for students to share their knowledge outside the classroom and continue to grow their ideas for their future.
The luncheon would not have been possible without sponsorship by several local businesses, including Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools, Garrett State Bank, Hannah Ruth Photography, Just Posted Blog, Metal Technologies and Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
