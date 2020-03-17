GARRETT — The Tri Kappa Sorority will host its annual Bunny Brunch from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, April 4, in the J.E. Ober Elementary School cafeteria.
Children through fifth grade are invited to enjoy a free breakfast of orange juice and doughnut holes. The Tri Kappa bunny will have a special treat for children.
The cost for adults and children older than fifth grade who wish to have juice, coffee or doughnuts is a donation of $1.25.
Raffle tickets will be sold for filled Easter baskets during the event at $1 each or 6 for $5. A Tri Kappa bunny bake sale will also take place.
Parents are invited to bring cameras to take pictures of their children with the Easter Bunny. Visitors should enter the front door of the school.
The City of Garrett Easter egg hunt, organized by Psi Iota Xi Sorority will take place in Eastside Park at 10:30 a.m.
Children through fifth grade will be divided into age groups for the event. Children should bring their own baskets or bags.
Candy eggs and other prizes donated by local businesses will be given away in the park pavilion. Toys and bicycles will be given away for each age group.
The even will be held regardless of weather.
