GARRETT — The Garrett High School and Middle School CyberPatriot teams will compete in the state round of competition this Friday against some of the best in Indiana.
CyberPatriot’s National Youth Cyber Defense Competition is the world’s largest cybersecurity competition. It is sponsored by the Air & Space Forces Association and challenges teams of high school and middle school students to find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities in virtual operating systems. Using a proprietary competition system, teams are scored on how secure they make the system. Top teams advance through the online round of competition, and the best of the best advance to the in-person National Finals Competition.
Garrett’s high school team qualified in the platinum division, the most competitive, while the middle school team looks to win its second straight state title. Both teams have taken part in several training rounds and qualification rounds in both October and November.
After the qualification rounds, all high school teams across the nation were placed in three categories. Platinum is the top 30%, gold is for the middle 40% and silver for the final 30%. All middle school teams compete in the same division for the state round.
At the conclusion of the state round, several teams will advance to the national semi-finals. The top 25% of platinum tier teams will advance to the semi-finals while the top 50% of all middle school teams nationally will move on to the next round.
This is the second consecutive year Garrett High School will compete in the state round at the highest division. Garrett is one of just 10 teams in Indiana who qualified for the platinum tier. Last year, Garrett placed 10th in the state’s platinum division.
The Garrett High School CyberPatriot team consists of seniors Micah Carlson and Kameron Ruiz, sophomores Mahlan Dircksen and Brayson Heltsley and Logan Colgan and Sydney Suelzer.
“It has been great to see this group perform this season,” CyberPatriot coach Bill Thomas said. “They had a really strong score in the first round, but I was even more impressed with their decision making skills in a difficult second round.”
Garrett Middle School has a team of three new competitors after winning the first state title in school history last season. The middle school will be represented by eighth-grade students Dante Maslin, Chase Roberts and Lucie White.
“This competition can be intimidating for first timers, but this group has grown tremendously,” Thomas said. “I am proud of them and look forward to seeing what they can do in the state round.”
During the competition, each team has two challenges to complete in a six-hour time window. There is a network security challenge that takes place in three or four different operating systems, including Windows and Linux. There is also a Cisco networking challenge that consists of an online quiz and a virtual networking exercise.
All rounds of competition, except for the national finals competition, take place online. The Garrett CyberPatriot program is fully funded by Chapter 143 of the Air & Space Forces Association from Fort Wayne.
“We are so fortunate to have the backing of Chapter 143,” Thomas said. “Our group has the best support of any CyberPatriot teams in the nation. They brought this program to GKB Schools over a decade ago, and our students have gone on to careers in computer science and cybersecurity because of it. CyberPatriot has been a blessing to this community.”
