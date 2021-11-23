GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council approved a resolution to appropriate $412,500 in American Rescue Plan dollars for personal services following a brief public hearing at its Nov. 16 meeting.
The funds are earmarked for premium pay, not-for-profit organizations and water and sewer projects. The resolution must now be approved by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance prior to disbursement.
The remaining $311,439.64 of the total $723,939.64 grant will be earmarked for capital outlays.
City Planner Milton Otero thanked Mayor Todd Fiandt, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle, City Engineer Aaron Ott and Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger for their help in preparing for Community Crossing matching grants. The city recently was awarded $577,342 to improve several streets and add 65 Americans with Disabilities Act ramps.
Otero said the city has received more than $4 million for street and road repairs since 2012.
Councilman Bobby Diederich questioned why the Board of Works earlier allowed Knott Excavating to revise its quote for the demolition of a downtown building by more than $14,000 after touring the burned building.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff explained amount submitted was in the form of a quote, and not a sealed bid, and was the only responsive quote received. Those submitting estimates were advised, but not required, to tour the fire-damaged site to be better able to quote prices. The final contract was for the original price of $41,240, but not to exceed $56,000.
The demolition will be paid for by the Redevelopment Commission through the city’s tax incremental financing district.
