Arrested in Noble County
Shane R. Fike, 44, of the 200 block of East Liberty Street, Butler, was booked at 8:01 a.m. Aug. 23 to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Jennifer Rainey, 48, of the 800 block of East Marion Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:52 a.m. Aug. 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging invasion of privacy (violation of protective order), a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Wilson, 35, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. Aug. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Patsy Doub, 72, of the 1100 block of Ashwood Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 10:47 p.m. Aug. 18 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tyler Powers, 22, of the 1900 block of Waynedale Drive, Garrett, was arrested at 2:01 a.m. Aug. 19 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Eddy Ramirez, 26, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 9:40 p.m. Aug. 19 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of forgery, a Level 6 felony.
Mervin Schmucker, 36, of the 11400 block of Parent Road, New Haven, was arrested at 12:01 a.m. Aug. 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Brock White, 32, of the 1800 block of Westwick Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:19 a.m. Aug. 20 by Auburn Police on chages of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kristen Casavant, 41, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:58 a.m. Aug. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Ridley, 43, of the 100 block of West Butler Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4:55 a.m. Aug. 20 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jesse Paulus, 40, of the 500 block East, S.R. 120, Fremont, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Aug. 21 by Auburn Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 2 felony; dealing cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 3 felony; serious or violent felon in possession of handgun, a Level 4 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Mark Colwell, 56, of the 1400 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:09 p.m. Aug. 21 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kaitlin Dove, 27, of the 100 block of West Gale Street, Angola, was arrested at 8:16 a.m. Aug. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor).
Christopher Davis, 38, of the 100 block of West Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. Aug. 22 by Garrett Police on charges of intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amber Sumner, 37, of the 800 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Aug. 23 by Garrett Police on charges of robbery, a Level 5 felony; theft, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Spencer Bemis, 40, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 10:29 a.m. Aug. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging Addiction Treatment Court violation (habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony and invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor).
Kelly Spallinger, 41, of the 1000 block Angela Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:23 a.m. Aug. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Dustin McHale, 28, of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:05 a.m. Aug. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (battery causing bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor; and criminal trespass, a Class C misdemeanor).
Kelly Hipskind, 58, of the 1500 block of Adam Avenue, Auburn, was arrested at 11:13 a.m. Aug. 24 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging an Addiction Treatment Court violation (operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony).
Guy Cumming, 33, of the 1000 block of North Lee Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Aug. 24 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Chantell Swihart, 45, of the 500 block of North Union City Road, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. Aug. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear (possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor).
Jacob DeLong, 35, of the 400 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:12 p.m. Aug. 24 by Garrett Police on charges of resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent, both Level 6 felonies; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Casey Bowers, 30, of the 1000 block of East Warfield Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:05 a.m. Aug. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gabriel Hefty, 21, of the 4200 block of C.R. 46-A, Auburn, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. Aug. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lance Barnhart, 21, of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was arrested at 5:49 a.m. Aug. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
