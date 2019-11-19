GARRETT — A new exhibit, Seth Green and John Hrehov: New Works opens Friday, Nov. 22 with an artist reception from 6-8 p.m. at the Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St. in downtown Garrett. The reception is free and open to the public with all ages welcome. Music provided by Brandon Garn. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Dec. 22.
Seth Green is an Assistant Professor of Ceramics at Purdue University Fort Wayne. He received an MFA in Ceramics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a BA in Art from Southern Utah University. Green exhibits his ceramic vessels on the national and international levels in solo, invitational and juried exhibitions. His work is represented by the Clay Studio of Philadelphia and the Companion Gallery in Humboldt, Tennessee. He captures clean lines and continuous curves that have strong negative space and distinct profiles around architecture. Symbolic details used in the creation of religious and royal architecture influence his wheel-thrown and assembled ceramic vessels.
John Hrehov holds an MFA from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a BFA from the Cleveland Institute of Art. He is a professor in the Department of Art and Design at Purdue University Fort Wayne. Hrehov has had numerous solo and group exhibitions throughout the country, including Wood Street Gallery in Chicago, Fort Wayne Museum of Art and Yvonne Rapp Gallery in Louisville, Kentucky. He is exclusively represented by Denise Bibro Fine Arts in New York City. Hrehov is primarily interested in the symbolic content of images. He uses objects and scenes familiar to him from his home and neighborhood. These settings express his feelings about his surroundings. HIs goal is to find and portray the miraculous in the everyday.
