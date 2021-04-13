Tuesday, April 13
4 p.m. — Varsity golf with DeKalb, here.
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf at Westview.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Westview.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with Leo, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Westview.
Wednesday, April 14
5 p.m. — Middle school track at Lakeland with Eastside.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Columbia City, here.
Thursday, April 15
4:30 p.m. — Varsity golf at Lakeland.
4:45 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls track with Fremont and Hamilton, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Churubusco.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Churubusco.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with Churubusco, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with East Noble, here.
Friday, April 16
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at West Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at West Noble.
Saturday, April 17
9 a.m. — Varsity golf at Northrop Invitational at Colonial Oaks Golf Course.
10 a.m. — Boys track at Churubusco Invitational.
1 p.m. — Varsity baseball with West Noble at Parkview Field, Fort Wayne.
Monday, April 19
5 p.m. — Middle school track at West Noble with Westview.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at West Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at FW Northrop.
Tuesday, April 20
4:45 p.m. — Varsity boys and girls track with Angola, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Fairfield.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Fairfield, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Fairfield, here.
