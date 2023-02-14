Arrested in Noble County
Sylveter R. Slone, 51, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:21 p.m. Feb. 3 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Tyler Gonser, 31, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 7:45 a.m. Feb. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Jennifer Springer, 41, of the 300 block of Hillside Avenue, Roanoke, at 4:32 a.m. Feb. 4 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Clayton Adams, 21, of the 1400 block of Virginia Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 5:43 a.m. Feb. 5 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Dustin McHale, 28, of the 400 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:03 a.m. Feb. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a probation violation related to criminal trespass and battery charges, both Class A misdemeanors.
Tyler Fulk, 40, of the 400 block of East Covell Street, Garrett, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. Feb. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Joy Hughes, 47, of the 1100 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Feb. 7 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Dakota Albertson, 24, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 9:58 p.m. Feb. 7 by Butler Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of criminal trespass; and failure to appear on Class B misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief; and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
Jeffery Wilson, 53, of the 2500 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested at 8:17 p.m. Feb. 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of battery, resisting law enforcement and interference with reporting a crime, all Class A misdemeanors.
Aaron Davis, 32, of the 400 block of Fairwick Lane, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:16 p.m. Feb. 9 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of driving while suspended with prior.
