GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board on Monday hired Justin Weber as Garrett High School assistant principal. The post has been vacant since the unexpected death of Jacob Clifford in September.
Weber is a 2012 graduate of Manchester College and in his ninth year as an educator. He joined the Garrett High School teaching staff six years ago, and he has served as head strength and conditioning coach, teaching advanced physical conditioning during the school day and coordinating the strength and conditioning for all Garrett High School athletes for five years. He also has been heavily involved in the football and track programs during his time at Garrett. The board approved his resignation from those posts during Monday’s meeting to fulfill his new position.
“I am very excited and honored to be given the opportunity to serve the G-K-B Schools in a leadership role. The sense of community that the whole town of Garrett offers is second-to-none. I am very proud to be a Railroader and am excited to get to work,” he said.
Weber and his wife, Kelsie, live just outside of Garrett and are the parents of daughter Nora, age 7 months.
In other personnel matters Monday, the board approved the resignation of Vanessa McNay as full-time cafeteria employee and the hiring of: Beth Noel as full-time cafeteria employee from part-time; Chelsea Neuhaus and Serena Vanderpool as part-time cafeteria employees from substitutes; and Sandy Main from full-time to part-time cafeteria employee. Three people were hired as teacher assistants for Garrett-Keyser-Butler Head Start: Carson Mapes, Jessica Poiry and Bailie Burton.
The board also approved Taylor Smith as head high school volleyball coach; and middle school coaches Jamie Freeze as eighth-grade girls basketball coach, Lindsae Gilbert as sixth-grade girls basketball coach, Kelly Flotow as sixth-grade volunteer girls basketball coach, and Darby Halferty as assistant wrestling coach.
Funk retires from board
Monday marked the final meeting for board president Wayne Funk, who has been a member of the school board since 2008, representing Butler Township. He also has served in a variety of board offices including vice president and secretary, and as the board’s legislative and Head Start liaison. He did not seek reelection in the November race.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver praised Funk for his service on behalf of the students, staff, community, fellow board members and the administrative team.
“Thank you for what you have done for this school system. You are one person we know that your heart is with the kids and with the school,” she said.
“You have dedicated so many hours to reading packets of information, also our policies, just being connected with our legislators, and making sure that everyone remembers why we are all here — and we are all here for the kids — and you exemplify that,” Weaver said.
Funk thanked everyone for giving him the opportunity to serve on the board, admitting he was surprised that he would be paid for the position.
“You don’t do this for the money, you don’t do this for the accolades, but for the community,” Funk said. “The reason I got involved was because people asked.”
He encouraged others to serve if they are asked or see a need in the community.
Mark Thrush was elected to fill Funk’s seat and will begin his duties in January.
