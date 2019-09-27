GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center is partnering with Bisque-It Pottery Painting Studio for a family-friendly event Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the center.
Guests are invited to join in the Christmas spirit and paint vintage ceramic Christmas trees for the holidays.
Participants will learn one of three techniques and have a chance to express creativity with their trees. The event will join old friends and new while creating a timeless piece that can be used year-after-year as a family tradition or given to a loved one.
The 14-inch tree includes lights and a base to complete the finished product.
The registration deadline is Monday. The cost is $70 per tree, which must be prepaid online at myjamcenter.org or at the JAM Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett.
Proceeds benefit the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center. People may call the JAM Center at 357-1917 with questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.