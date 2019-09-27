Garrett, IN (46738)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 79F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.