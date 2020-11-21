Thanksgiving service canceled
GARRETT — With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the area, Church at Garrett will not hold its Thanksgiving service. Nonperishable food items are still being collected, however, for the Community Care Food Pantry.
A collection barrel is located at Miller’s Merry Manor in the breezeway by the main entrance. These are items in need, but not limited to: canned green beans, canned carrots, rice side dishes, boxed potatoes and macaroni and cheese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.