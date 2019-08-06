GARRETT — The Garrett Fire Department is hosting an anniversary party on Saturday, Aug. 10 to celebrate 140 years of service to the city.
Events begin at 4 p.m. with food, drinks and fun for everyone, plus a live demonstration by the fire department at the fire barn on North Cowen St.
An adults-only beer garden will begin at 6 p.m., must show ID to enter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.