JAM Center hosting spaghetti fundraiser
GARRETT — The Judy A. Morrill Recreation Center, 1200 E. Houston St., Garrett, is hosting a spaghetti fundraiser from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15.
Each carryout dinner is $10 and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, as well as a bread stick and side salad from Ziano’s Italian Eatery.
Preorders must be placed by Sept. 10, and can be made by calling 357-1917 or visiting the Welcome Center at the JAM Center.
All proceeds benefit the nonprofit mission of the JAM Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.