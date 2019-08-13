GHS Class of 1958 gathers for lunch
AUBURN — Ten classmates from the GHS Class of 1958 met for lunch Tuesday, Aug. 6 at the Paradise Buffet in Auburn.
Attending were Carolyn (Tuttle) Debes, Mary Jo (Mitchell) Diehl, Margaret Farrington, Janice (Houser) Leas, Carol Sue Reed, Charles “Toby” Refner, Charles “Chuck” Shoudel, Stephen Steward, Nancy (Ely) Weimer and Marilyn(Fulk) Wiant. Tom Farrington was a guest.
The next luncheon will be Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 11:15 a.m. at the Paradise Buffet in Auburn.
Alumni Association meeting Wednesday
GARRETT — The executive board of the Garrett Schools Alumni Association will meet Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. in Garrett High School room 49. The board will review the recent 2019 alumni reunion weekend. All are invited to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.