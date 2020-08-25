Thais Muzzillo

SEBRING, Fla. — Thais A. Muzzillo, 85, of Sebring, Florida and born in Garrett, died Aug. 11, 2020.

Funeral services will take place at a later date, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.

William Snyder

GARRETT — William L. Snyder, 68, of Garrett, died Aug. 19, 2020.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Glenys Russell

COLDWATER, Mich. — Glenys K. Russell, 67, of Coldwater, Michigan and born in Garrett, died Aug. 14, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

William Learned Jr.

AUBURN — William “Bill” Learned Jr., 69, of Auburn, died Aug. 12, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Robert Walker II

AUBURN — Robert Lee “Bobby” Walker II, 61, of Auburn, died Aug. 17, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Maresia Croft

WATERLOO — Maresia Croft, 62, of Waterloo, died Aug. 14, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Wilford Jennings

HAMILTON — Wilford B. “Spiv” Jennings, 95, of Hamilton, died Aug. 18, 2020.

Krill Funeral Service, Edon, Ohio, handled arrangements.

Gene Price

HAMILTON — Gene Edward Price, 84, of Hamilton, died Aug. 18, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Victor Andelin

FORT WAYNE — Victor L. Andelin, 69, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Kendallville, died Aug. 14, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Joy Howell

ASHLEY — Joy Ann Howell, 69, of Ashley, died Aug. 17, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.

Mary Trapp

ASHLEY — Mary Celestine “Sally” Trapp, 95, of Ashley, has died.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Catherine Clingan

HUDSON — Catherine “Cathy” Clingan, 72, of Hudson, died Aug. 15, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Grace Gillespie

KENDALLVILLE — Grace Maxine Gillespie, 94, of Kendallville, died Aug. 14, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Warren Marty

KENDALLVILLE — Warren Bernard Marty, 65, of Kendallville, died Aug. 20, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Judith Pankop

PITTSBORO — Judith Pankop, 80, of Pittsboro and born in Kendallville, died Aug. 5, 2020.

Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.

Walter Pelfrey

KENDALLVILLE — Walter Pelfrey, 85, of Kendallville, died Aug. 19, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Jack Skinner

KENDALLVILLE — Jack J. Skinner, 90, of Kendallville, died Aug. 15, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Levi Saylor

ANGOLA — Levi “Lee” Saylor, 80, of Angola, died Aug. 16, 2020.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

