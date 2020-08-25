Thais Muzzillo
SEBRING, Fla. — Thais A. Muzzillo, 85, of Sebring, Florida and born in Garrett, died Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services will take place at a later date, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Auburn.
William Snyder
GARRETT — William L. Snyder, 68, of Garrett, died Aug. 19, 2020.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Glenys Russell
COLDWATER, Mich. — Glenys K. Russell, 67, of Coldwater, Michigan and born in Garrett, died Aug. 14, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
William Learned Jr.
AUBURN — William “Bill” Learned Jr., 69, of Auburn, died Aug. 12, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Robert Walker II
AUBURN — Robert Lee “Bobby” Walker II, 61, of Auburn, died Aug. 17, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Maresia Croft
WATERLOO — Maresia Croft, 62, of Waterloo, died Aug. 14, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Wilford Jennings
HAMILTON — Wilford B. “Spiv” Jennings, 95, of Hamilton, died Aug. 18, 2020.
Krill Funeral Service, Edon, Ohio, handled arrangements.
Gene Price
HAMILTON — Gene Edward Price, 84, of Hamilton, died Aug. 18, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Victor Andelin
FORT WAYNE — Victor L. Andelin, 69, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Kendallville, died Aug. 14, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Joy Howell
ASHLEY — Joy Ann Howell, 69, of Ashley, died Aug. 17, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, is handling arrangements.
Mary Trapp
ASHLEY — Mary Celestine “Sally” Trapp, 95, of Ashley, has died.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Catherine Clingan
HUDSON — Catherine “Cathy” Clingan, 72, of Hudson, died Aug. 15, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Grace Gillespie
KENDALLVILLE — Grace Maxine Gillespie, 94, of Kendallville, died Aug. 14, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Warren Marty
KENDALLVILLE — Warren Bernard Marty, 65, of Kendallville, died Aug. 20, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Judith Pankop
PITTSBORO — Judith Pankop, 80, of Pittsboro and born in Kendallville, died Aug. 5, 2020.
Services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 in Lake View Cemetery, Kendallville.
Walter Pelfrey
KENDALLVILLE — Walter Pelfrey, 85, of Kendallville, died Aug. 19, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Jack Skinner
KENDALLVILLE — Jack J. Skinner, 90, of Kendallville, died Aug. 15, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Levi Saylor
ANGOLA — Levi “Lee” Saylor, 80, of Angola, died Aug. 16, 2020.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.