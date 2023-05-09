GARRETT – Garrett’s baseball team had a tough week, winning just one of five games.
The Railroaders began the week with a 6-1 loss at Columbia City. The following night, host Garrett lost to Eastside by a 3-1 score.
In a make-up of a postponement earlier in the week, host Garrett was a 9-6 winner over Central Noble.
Saturday, the Railroaders lost a doubleheader to host Leo, losing the first game 18-8 and the second 13-3. Both games ended by the 10-run rule; the first game went six innings and the second lasted five innings.
The Railroaders are 7-10 in all games this season.
Columbia City 6, Garrett 1
Garrett scored its only run in the top of the first and held the lead through 3-1/2 innings. Columbia City scored twice in the fourth, once in the fifth and three times in the sixth to overtake the visiting Railroaders.
James Kimmel had two of Garrett’s five hits – both singles. Luke Holcomb, Aiden Orth and Parker Reed had one hit each, with Orth’s driving in the Railroader run.
Holcomb pitched three scoreless innings, striking out five while allowing three hits.
The Eagles scored all six of their runs against reliever Grant Byers, but only one of those runs was earned due to a Railroader error. Byers gave up two hits, walked five and struck out four. Elijah Chapman didn’t allow a hit in two-thirds an inning of relief.
Eastside 3, Garrett 1
Despite having just two hits for the game, Eastside scored twice in the top of the third and each team scored a run in the seventh inning. Garrett was charged with three errors and allowed four walks and a hit batter.
Luke Byers took the loss, striking out 12 batters.
The Railroaders had five hits, including three singles off the bat of Luke Holcomb. Calder Hefty and Parker Skelly had hits for Garrett.
Jace Mayberry had an RBI single for Eastside and Loden Johnson also had a single. Pitcher Caeden Moughler didn’t walk a batter, hit one and struck out nine.
Garrett 9, Central Noble 6
Right back at it Friday, the Railroaders led 3-0 after three innings.
Central Noble tied it with three in the fifth, but Garrett rallied for five in its half of the frame.
The Cougars scored three times in the sixth and the Railroaders got one.
Luke Holcomb picked up three hits, including two doubles, driving in one run.
James Kimmel, Aiden Orth and Peyton Simmons had two hits each. Orth and Simmons scored two runs each.
Kimmel, Simmons, Jacob Molargik and Camren Ruble had doubles for Garrett.
Holcomb was touched for six runs, but none were earned as the Railroaders committed four errors on defense. Holcomb allowed two hits and a walk while striking out eight in six innings of work. Elijah Chapman fanned two and gave up a hit in an inning of relief.
Leo 18-13, Garrett 8-3
Host Leo pounded out 18 hits in the 18-8 opening game win and added nine more in the 13-3 second game victory.
Both teams lit up the scoreboard through three innings, with Leo holding an 11-8 lead.
While Garrett didn’t score any more runs, the Lions added four in the fourth and three more in the bottom of the sixth.
Luke MacDonald picked up two doubles and Landon Ruoff had a double and a triple for the Lions. Ruoff and Landin Hoeppner drove in four runs each.
Garrett had 10 hits in the first game, but committed six errors.
James Kimmel and Camren Ruble had two hits each. Calder Hefty drove in two runs and Jacob Molargik had a double.
Grant Byers pitched the first inning. Ruble pitched the next three and Molargik pitched into the sixth inning.
Garrett scored single runs in the first and second innings of the second game while Leo picked up two in the first and one in the second.
The Lions then crossed the plate five times each in the third and fifth innings. Garrett had one in the fourth inning.
Aiden Orth had three hits and Molargik had two, including a double.
Parker Skelly pitched into the third inning and Elijah Chapman pitched the rest of the game for Garrett.
Luke Hoeppner had three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Ruoff homered and drove in two. Keaton Poley drove in two runs.
