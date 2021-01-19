Allen Souder
PORTLAND — Allen D. Souder, 92, passed peacefully on Saturday. Jan. 9, 2021.
He was born in Garrett, Indiana, on Oct. 7, 1928, to Ora L. Souder and Miriam (Bryant) Souder.
Joyce (Barnes) Souder, his wife of 69 years, preceded Al in death on July 20, 2020. They were married on Nov. 5, 1950, in Garrett, Indiana.
Surviving are four children, Susan (Michael) Medler, of Portland, Indiana, Thomas (Diane) Souder, of Dublin, Ohio, Ronald Souder, of Mesa, Arizona, and Ellen (Chuck) Deardorff, of Westfield, Indiana. He has seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Allen graduated from Garrett High School in 1947, and served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953.
He attended Ball State University where he earned his BA and MA in education.
He was a teacher and coach from 1957-1988. Allen taught and coached in Portland and Ridgeville, Indiana, and Fort Recovery and Paulding, Ohio.
A few of Al's achievements came while coaching basketball in Fort Recovery. Al was voted Ohio State Coach of the Year in 1967. The Fort Recovery boy's basketball team were state semi-finalists in 1969, and, in 1971, became the Ohio High School Class A State Champions. Allen's basketball teams worked hard to earn him 308 wins during his coaching career.
Allen is a member of the Halls of Fame at Garrett High School, Fort Recovery High School, and the Ohio High School Basketball Coaches Association.
He was a faithful member of the United Methodist Church.
He enjoyed watching high school and college sports, golfing and traveling to warm climates.
A quote from Coach Al: “It was a joy to coach players, many of who became doctors, bankers, teachers, lawyers and good citizens in their communities.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be foregoing a funeral service at this time, but will be having a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Memorials or donations may be made to Fort Recovery Community Foundation, P.O. Box 52, Fort Recovery, OH 45846, Attention: Al and Joyce Souder Scholarship Fund.
The Souder family would like to express their sincere appreciation and love to all whom have touched the lives of Al and Joyce.
Baird-Freeman Funeral Home in Portland, Indiana, is handling the arrangements.
Send online condolences to baird-freeman.com.
