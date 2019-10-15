Middle School
Cross country
Locomotives compete at state
CARMEL — The Locomotive cross country team competed at the Indiana middle school state championships on Saturday, Oct. 5.
In the girls race, Addison Ebert placed 76th with a time of 12:38 out of 334 girls. Makenna Malcolm placed at 201st, and ran her best time of the year at 13:36.
In the boys race, Luke Coffman placed 16th for All-State American medal in 10:37 against 383 boys. His best time for the year.
Gavin Weller placed 32nd in a time of 10:59, making his best time of the year but just missing All-American designation.
Other finishers for Garrett were (204) Malachi Malcolm in 12:23; (226) David Kueber in 12:32, a person best; (283) Elijah Chapman at 12:52, also personal best; and (333) Carter Demske in 13:20.
The boys competed as a team and placed 20th overall out of 42 teams from all over the state.
Soccer
Boys suffer first loss of season
LIGONIER — The Locomotive boys soccer team traveled to West Noble on Tuesday, Oct. 8 for their final Jr. NECC game of the year. The team suffered their first loss of the season, 2-1.
Chase Leech scored the only goal for the Locomotives and Braydon Kennedy saved 25 of the 27 shots that he faced.
The team as a whole played their best game of the season. The Locomotives ended the season with a record of 8-1-1. They will play West Noble again on Thursday, October 17th in the Junior NECC Tournament.
High SchoolFootball
Railroader
JVs prevail
BENTON — Garrett’s junior varsity team blanked Fairfield 22-0 on Oct. 7.
Christian Hess scored two touchdowns for Garrett (3-4), and Robert Koskie had a touchdown and two two-point conversions.
Garrett defensive ends Joel Barkey and Doug Merriman along with linebackers Jesse Badger, Kamren Pelmear, Lane Gibson, Noah Walter and Ethan Harter kept the Fairfield running attack under control.
Cross Country
Three runners advance to Regionals
FORT WAYNE — The Garrett girls had three runners advance from the Northrop Sectional Saturday to the West Noble Regional this Saturday.
Nataley Armstrong finished 18th in a time of 20:17, Valencia Placencia came in 28th at 20:44 and Madilyn Malcolm crossed in 20:25 in 31st.
As a team, the Railroaders finished in eight place with 200 points.
Faith Fleck was Lakewood Park’s top runner in 66th.
Carroll won the team title with 25 points and was led by Zoe Duffus, who was the individual champion in a time of 18:08.
On the boys side, Garrett finished eight as a team with 286 points.
Tanner McMain was the top finisher in 38th at 17:46. Landon Davis and Kane McCormack finished 57th and 58th, respectively.
Dylan Rowlader was the Panthers’ top runner in 66th.
Concordia’s Reece Gibson led his team to the team title with a first-place finish individually in a time of 15:58. The Cadets scored 34 points as a team.
Volleyball
Railroaders
defeat Cougars
on Senior Night
ALBION — Central Noble celebrated senior night on Thursday, but lost to Northeast Corner Conference regular season runner-up Garrett 25-16, 25-17, 25-22.
The Cougars fell to 18-5, 7-3 in the NECC. The Railroaders are 25-3, 9-1.
Hornets win NECC Tournament
LAGRANGE — Angola won the Northeast Corner Conference Tournament Saturday at Lakeland. The Hornets defeated Fairfield 25-18, 25-17 in the championship match in the afternoon.
Angola (25-4) had pool play wins over the Lakers and West Noble. The Hornets defeated Central Noble in the semifinals.
Garrett defeated Central Noble in the third-place match. The Railroaders are 28-4 and set a new program record for wins in a season, and junior Logan Smith reached a milestone by dishing off the 1,000th assist of her prep career.
