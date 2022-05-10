GARRETT — My name is Bree McComb and I am a junior at Garrett High School.
Currently, I am interning at a locally owned chocolate shop called the Chocolate Thimble in Huntertown. While I am there, I make different candies and I serve customers. I enjoy the friendly, stress-free work environment.
I would recommend interning to other students because it is a great way to balance school life, social life and work life. Working during the week allows me to have the weekends free for other activities such as playing hockey, working with my 4-H animals, or spending time with family and friends.
Being exposed to the work environment has helped me build valuable employee skills including responsibility, respectfulness, and confidence when working with customers.
I would like to thank the owners and the manager for giving me the opportunity to work with them and teaching me the importance of employee skills.
