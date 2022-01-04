WARSAW — Collecting hardware never gets old.
It’s the journey to collecting that hardware that makes the reward so sweet.
Garrett’s girls basketball team made its first appearance in the Warsaw tournament Thursday and returned home with wins over two solid Class 4A schools.
The Class 3A No. 2 Railroaders (14-1) defeated Kokomo 40-18 in the early game and rallied to defeat host Warsaw 63-57 in the championship game.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Garrett head coach Bob Lapadot said. “We learned a lot about ourselves, and every kid stepped up and in a different way.”
Senior Nataley Armstrong was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player. Junior Bailey Kelham was also named a member of the all-tourney team with her 12-point, five rebound performance in the championship.
“We’ve known it’s there for Nataley. She’s not a Division II basketball player for nothing,” Lapadot said. “Bailey hurt her ankle in the first half of the first game today, but she battled. She’s one of the best players in the area and when people face guard her, it’s tough.”
Garrett 40, Kokomo 18
The Railroaders were slow out of the gate, trailing 9-4 less than halfway into the first quarter.
The Wildkats (9-5) found themselves in foul trouble however, committing six fouls three minutes into the game. That gave Garrett chances at the free throw line early and often. Six of Garrett’s 17 first half points were scored at the line.
What also worked in the Railroaders’ favor in the first half was their defense.
Kokomo’s Chloe McClain made two free throws with 4:27 left in the first quarter. They would not score again until a McClain free throw with 5:26 left in the third, just over 15 minutes later. In the meantime, Garrett ran off 21 straight points that featured two threes by senior Faith Owen and one from Kelham.
“It’s not like Kokomo was missing good shots,” Lapadot said. “Any shot they got was a contested shot and that’s what I’m trying to tell these guys. Shots may not fall and calls may not go your way, but you can always play defense and when you’re elite level players and you can play that kind of defense, you can win games.”
Late in the fourth quarter, Garrett’s Taylor Gerke was fouled while driving to the basket, injuring her knee in the process. She had to be carried off the floor for further examination and did not return to the game. She finished with eight points and did not play in the championship.
“We’re hoping for the best,” Lapadot said. “She got hit in the knee, and so far, what the doctors are saying has been positive. We won’t know anything until the swelling can go down and she can get the MRI and everything like that, but they were pretty optimistic back home.”
Kelham led all scorers for the game with 10 points. Morgan Ostrowski had nine, Armstrong had seven and Owen finished with six.
Garrett 63, Warsaw 57
In the championship, Warsaw (11-5) gave Garrett everything it could handle and more, as they took an early 8-0 lead after a pair of threes from senior and University of Indianapolis commit Kacilyn Krebs and junior Zoe Bergan.
The Railroaders didn’t score until 4:55 remaining in the first, when senior Kaitlyn Bergman, starting in place of Gerke, hit a three. After a basket by Warsaw senior Abby Sanner, Garrett scored seven straight to tie the game at 10.
Starting the second quarter tied at 16, Garrett went on a 9-2 run, its first of two such runs, with Armstrong scoring seven in a row. Armstrong would also hit a deep three at the buzzer to put the Railroaders up 30-25 at the half. She finished with a game-high 26 points and 10 assists, and added five rebounds.
The second half was just as exciting as the first, with neither team giving an inch to the other.
Late in the third quarter, Garrett used its second 9-2 run, with points coming from Ostrowski at the free throw line, two baskets from Kelham and a three from Owen to lead 45-37 heading into the fourth.
The Tigers scratched and clawed their way back into the game by way of Sanner, Ava Egolf, and Zoe Bergan.
Just like that, out of timeout, sophomore Makenna Malcolm hit back-to-back threes, followed by another from Owen. Armstrong completed the run with a layup to put Garrett up 58-50 with 2:08 remaining.
“An underrated thing today is how good Faith was all day,” Lapadot said. “I don’t know how many points she scored, but just handling the ball and playing the whole time both games was excellent.”
Free throws by Armstrong and Ostrowski late, as well as defense, sealed the victory for Garrett.
Owen finished with seven while Ostrowski, Malcolm and Bergman all had six.
“It’s nice to win trophies,” Lapadot said. “Things could have gone real bad after that first game and I’m just happy with the leadership and most importantly the four starters that were left and how everybody played.”
The junior varsity team lost both of their tournament games, as they were defeated by Kokomo in the first round and Chesterton 58-41 in the consolation game.
