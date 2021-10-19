GARRETT — Garrett’s City Council approved its 2022 budget, as well as salaries for police officers, firefighters, utility workers and elected officials at its Oct. 12 meeting.
Except for council members, whose salaries are unchanged from 2021, most salaries increased by 5%, Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle said.
The adopted 2022 budget is $5.31 million, with an adopted tax levy of $2.67 million and a tax rate of $1.6675 per $100 of assessed value.
The budget includes $2.769 million in anticipated general fund expenditures, $1.278 million in motor vehicle highway and $372,745 in the special fire protection territory general fund.
The budget — which passed on a 5-0 vote for second and third readings — now goes to the Department of Local Government Finance for review, Conkle added.
Salaries for elected officials also passed on 5-0 votes on second and third readings.
The mayor and clerk-treasurer — which are full-time positions — will each be paid $63,882 according to the ordinance. The five council members will each be paid $4,030 per year.
Separate salary ordinances for police officers and firefighters and one for appointed officers and municipal employees passed on 4-1 votes.
Council members Dave Demske, Bobby Diederich, Tom Kleeman and Todd Sattison cast affirmative votes, with Amanda Charles voting no on each ordinance.
At the council’s Sept. 21 meeting, Charles stated she wanted the city to break out the various jobs, similar to what the DeKalb County Council recently did. She also wanted to see higher wage hikes for some positions.
Police officers will earn these salaries on a biweekly basis: police chief, between $2,169.92 to $2,940.83; captain, between $2,049.56 to $2,169.92; sergeant, $2,015.06 to $2,049.56; detective/sergeant, between $1,953.00 to $2,015.06; first-class patrolman, up to $1,953.00; patrolman, up to $1,802.92 and probationary patrolman (one year), up to $1,670.58.
Firefighters will earn these salaries each quarter: part-time fire chief, $3,898.04; assistant chief, $439.09; captain, $329.32; rescue captain, $274.43; lieutenant, $246.99; engineer, $219.54 and secretary, $109.78. Firefighters will be paid $13.18 per hour on a fire response call.
The street and parks superintendent will be paid between $2,097.03 to $3,029.06 biweekly. A foreman will be paid between $21.02 to $29.66 per hour, with street laborers earning between $16.76 to $24.53 per hour.
The electric utility superintendent will be paid between $2,330.93 to $3,184.34 biweekly. A foreman will be paid between $22.49 to $34.00 per hour, with a lineman being paid between $22.49 to $31.92 per hour. A journeyman card or equivalent will add $2 per hour. Groundman, meter reader and serviceman positions will be paid between $16.09 to $24.53 per hour. An apprentice lineman will be paid between $17.22 to $24.10 per hour. An apprentice lineman will be paid between $17.22 to $25.53 per hour after six months.
The water utility superintendent/plant operator will be paid between $2,097.03 to $3,029.06 biweekly. A foreman will be paid between $21.02 to $29.66 per hour, with water laborers and meter readers being paid between $17.36 to $24.53 per hour.
The wastewater plant operator, with Class III certification, will be paid between $2,097.03 to $3,029.06 biweekly. A plant foreman will be paid between $21.02 to $29.66 per hour and a plant laborer will be paid between $17.36 to $24.53 per hour. Class I, II and III certifications will each earn an additional $1 per hour, up to $2 per hour.
Part-time employees in the electric, water and wastewater utilities will be paid between $10.29 to $15.15 per hour.
Earlier, city officials agreed to set up a workshop with department heads, Financial Solutions representatives and council members to determine future spending. At least two council members noted conflicting information on documents they have received.
In response to a survey question on the city’s website asking for interest in paying an additional $4-$7 for curbside recycling, citizen Mark Andrews asked city leaders to maintain the current recycling format.
“The city I left, our garbage and recycling bill was $24 per month,” he said. “Right now, at $13 a month, which my garbage bill is, I’m lucky to have a can per week.
“I would hate to add to that just to have curbside recycling,” Andrews continued. “For me personally, it’s no issue to drop off my recycling at the recycling center. I have no problems with that.”
Conkle said an online city auction began Tuesday for various pieces of equipment, including an air compressor, tractor, snow blower, mosquito sprayers, tank sprayer, chairs, folding tables, picnic tables, a 1979 Seagrave fire truck, a 1992 Ford F-350 flat bed, a 1993 Ford L8000 dump truck, a 2012 Dodge police car and other vehicles.
The auction concludes Oct. 26. An open house will take place from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 20. Successful bidders can pick up items between 3-5:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
The city-wide fall clean up day, open to all Garrett residents and utility customers, will take place from 7-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23 at the Washler Transfer Station, 1686 Forrest Park Drive. Visitors are asked to enter from Wiant Drive on S.R. 8. Dumpsters will be available to facilitate visitors.
Additional information on items that will and will not be accepted can be found on the city’s Facebook page.
