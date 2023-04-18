GARRETT — Growing up, many kids enjoyed playing with construction equipment in the sandbox.
Last week, 13 members of Garrett High School’s heavy highway program had a glimpse into the future of construction during a hands-on lesson using new technology through a partnership with the Olive B. Cole Foundation, Brooks Construction and Fort Wayne Bobcat.
This partnership provides the school’s horizontal construction students to have their own track loader at the Garrett facility to learn operations and maintenance. Not your everyday skid loader, this track loader uses remote control technology through IOS operating applications on phones, laptops and tablets.
All class members are currently skid loader certified, according to Career Development Program director Corey Schoon.
“What’s neat about this one is that it’s remote control,” he said of the track-driven machine.
“Our students that are in horizontal construction are moving dirt, moving concrete, plus it helps the entire Career Development Program in terms of building a house and other projects,” he said.
“One of the reasons we got this for students with lower limb disability where they could not before access the cab,” Schoon said. “Because it’s remote control, they can still have complete operation from wherever they are in the area” from as far as 300 yards away, allowing safety in hazardous areas also mitigating workforce loads on the job site.
“This technology is where the horizontal construction industry is headed, and to give our kids a leg-up in the labor market is a huge advantage to our students,” Schoon said.
Students at Garrett attend the horizontal construction class daily. After two years in the course, they move on to the capstone portion where they work for area partners including Brooks Construction, E&B Paving, Wayne Asphalt, Weigand Construction and INDOT.
For the past 10 years, Brooks Construction of Fort Wayne has supported Garrett students in the training and instruction on the operation of equipment, according to Corey Schoon.
“This is the only school I am aware of that does this program,” said Bobby Stayer, sales specialist from Bobcat of Fort Wayne who delivered the track loader last week. Once a school or business purchases a new machine from Bobcat of Fort Wayne, it is returned the following year for a new model offering a great trade-in and updated technology as a reasonable cost.
“I think it’s a good program to get into, you learn a trade, and it’s fun,” said junior Wyatt Rucker who is in the second year of the heavy highway program.
He climbed in the cab of the track loader and went “old school,” using the joystick to move through the orange cones along the obstacle course carrying a tractor tire borrowed from the school’s weights program, and then piled it atop another tractor tire.
Margaret Brooks, co-CEO of Brooks Construction, watched as students operated the technology Wednesday afternoon. They have partnered with the Garrett program for four years.
“It is a pleasure to work with GKB Schools. They do such a fantastic job teaching these kids and preparing them for careers in the construction industry,” Brooks said. “You always know what you get with their kids — they are going to come out ready to go and ready to join the workforce. The school has such a strong program, bringing Bobcat of Fort Wayne using the latest and greatest technology. These (students) are going to be ready for the future of construction,” she added.
Each year, Brooks has picked up a couple of Garrett High School students.
“They are a great addition to the Brooks Construction team. They come out with the right attitude and a great foundation — they come out ready to go. They run a tight ship, that’s for sure,” she said of the program.
“I love that they are playing with remote technology. This is the up-and-coming technology in our space that operators will be able to control their equipment from somewhere else.
“It’s exciting to see Garrett teaching their kids and exposing their kids to what construction is going to look like in 10 years.”
The biggest advantage of the technology is safety, she added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.