GARRETT — Junior Camren Ruble ran for 193 yards and two touchdowns while scoring another.
That was more than enough as the Garrett football team picked up its first win of the season, defeating Churubusco 27-0 in a Sept. 1 contest.
Ruble carried 35 times for an average of 5.5 yards per carry. His longest run was 23 yards. He had touchdown runs of four and three yards. He added a 9-yard touchdown reception from Calder Hefty.
Hefty completed 9-of-12 passes for 116 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Ruble opened the scoring with 2 minutes, 13 seconds left in the opening quarter with a four-yard run. The conversion attempt was no good.
Garrett added to its lead as Hefty threw a 44-yard pass to Parker Skelly. Braydon Nusbaum ran the two-point conversion to give the hosts a 14-0 lead.
That’s where the score stayed until the fourth quarter.
With 7:57 left in regulation, Ruble had a three-yard run. The point-after kick was blocked.
With 1:48 remaining, Ruble caught a nine-yard pass from Hefty. Asher Hallam converted the point-after kick, giving Garrett a 27-0 lead.
Skelly caught two passes for 48 yards. Ruble caught two passes for 32 yards. Nusbaum had two catches for 20 yards. Luke Holcomb caught three passes for 16 yards.
