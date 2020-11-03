Arrested in
Noble County
Keigan T. Chriswell, 21, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 23 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Sage R. Morningstar, 19, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 9:13 a.m. Oct. 23 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging was information provided.
Nicolas L. Stotelmyer, 21, of the 1100 block of C.R. 60, Garrett, was arrested at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 23 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging was information provided.
Sylvester R. Slone, 49, of the 1200 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. Oct. 28 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Jacob Swert, 47, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 4:27 p.m. Oct. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Trina Fugate, 45, of the 300 block of West 11th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5 p.m. Oct. 20 by Auburn Police on a warrant charging her with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Joe Combs, 43, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:47 p.m. Oct. 20 by Auburn Police on a warrant charging him with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Janelle Kell, 18, of the 400 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 3:31 a.m. Oct. 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor and being a minor in possession of alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
Daniel Wortman, 23, of the 1200 block of Rohm Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 8:21 a.m. Oct. 21 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony.
Johnathan Atkison, 19, of the 200 block of Elm Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:47 a.m. Oct. 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant charging him with driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Daniel Cook, 31, of the 8300 block of Sotheby Drive, Indianapolis, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. Oct. 23 by Garrett Police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended as a result of an offense, a Class A misdemeanor.
Mallory Dickerson, 26, of the 6500 block of C.R. 55, Spencerville, was arrested at 3:47 a.m. Oct. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor; false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Matthew Kimpel, 22, of the 19000 block of North S.R. 1, Spencerville, was arrested at 4:50 a.m. Oct. 24 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Eric Stoy, 28, of the 300 block of West Lincoln Street, Ashley, was arrested at 10:35 p.m. Oct. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Katie Mockensturm, 21, of the 400 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Oct. 25 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Katie Kuehner, 24, of the 300 block of Ashton Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 1 a.m. Oct. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Ryan Forker, 23, of the 15800 block of Impala Drive, Huntertown, was arrested at 4:28 a.m. Oct. 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Andrew Bussing, 20, of the 300 block of West 2nd Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Oct. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor.
Dominick Hulbert, 20, of the 3300 block of C.R. 53, Butler, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. Oct. 25 by Auburn Police on charges of burglary, a Level 5 felony; criminal mischief, a Level 6 felony; and criminal recklessness, a Class B misdemeanor.
Devin Depew, 25, of the 900 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:02 p.m. Oct. 25 by Garrett Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Buryl R. Smith, 37, of the 100 block of South Gonser Avenue, Ashley, was arrested at 10:58 a.m. Oct. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a body attachment from DeKalb Circuit Court.
Terri Conley, 51, of the 100 block of South Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:59 p.m. Oct. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Garrett Weingatner, 25, of the 600 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:35 p.m. Oct. 26 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jacob Arnold, 30, of the 100 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Oct. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for a charge of non-support of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.