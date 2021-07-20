INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education and the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment, Inc. Wednesday presented initial findings from Indiana’s COVID-19 Academic Impact Study and released results from Indiana’s spring 2021 assessments.
The analysis and results indicate the academic impacts of the pandemic were substantial — ranging from moderate to significant across schools, academic subjects and demographic groups. And results for area school districts were no exception.
Results from the Indiana Learning Evaluation and Readiness Network (ILEARN) assessment showed students who were proficient in English/language arts totaled: 208 or 34.6% in DeKalb Eastern schools; 216 or 27.2% in Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools; 726 or 47.6% in DeKalb Central schools; and 38 or 26.8% in Hamilton Community schools.
Students who were proficient in math totaled: 193 or 32.1% in DeKalb Eastern schools; 265 or 33.5% in Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools; 634 or 41.9% in DeKalb Central schools; and 44 or 31% in Hamilton schools.
Students who were proficient in both language arts and math totaled: 142, or 23.6% in DeKalb Eastern schools; 146 or 18.4% in Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools; 500 or 33% in DeKalb Central schools; and 31 or 21.8% in Hamilton Community schools.
Results also showed students who were proficient in science totaled: 77 or 37.9% in DeKalb Eastern schools; 75 or 30.5% in Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools; 197 or 39.3% in DeKalb Central schools; and 10 or 20.4% in Hamilton schools.
Students who were proficient in social studies totaled: 35 or 35.7% in DeKalb Eastern schools; 26 or 20.3% in Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools; 96 or 41.6% in DeKalb Central schools; and 8 or 33.3% in Hamilton schools.
“The results of the ILEARN across the board are not surprising, and show academic learning was significantly impacted for the youth across the state,” Garrett-Keyser-Butler Superintendent Tonya Weaver said.
“This is something our educators were already well aware of without this assessment, which took so much time away from education and instruction.
“Our district will continue to use multiple pieces of data to inform instruction and meet the needs of all students,” Weaver said. “It is crucial we realize supporting children is not a ‘one size fits all’ approach.
“We have an amazing staff who utilize all data available to design personalized and prescriptive lessons to meet each student where they are as a learner.”
“We know that English/language arts and math provide the foundational building blocks upon which future learning is achieved, with one year of learning building upon the next,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner. “These results confirm what we expected, and what we now know — student learning was significantly impacted by COVID-19.
“I applaud our Indiana educators who worked tirelessly to ensure a safe environment that kept many students in the classroom,” she said. “Looking ahead, this new baseline and other student-level data provide direction on where we must focus individualized student learning over the coming years. This is not a time to admire the problem — this is a time to focus on solutions.”
One of many data points used to inform this study included statewide results from the ILEARN assessment, which indicate that 40.5% of students are at or above proficiency standards in English/language arts, and 36.9% are at or above proficiency standards in mathematics.
ILEARN was first administered in 2019. It assesses proficiency in content standards in English/language arts and mathematics in grades 3-8, science in grades 4 and 6, social studies in grade 5, and U.S. government and biology in high school. Statewide, 97% of students in these grades participated in this year’s assessment, with results used for informational purposes only.
The Academic Impact Study, required as part of House Enrolled Act 1514 during this year’s legislative session, found that statewide, students in elementary and middle school experienced significant academic impact in mathematics and moderate to significant impacts in English/language arts, with academic impacts also likely in other content areas. Phase one of the study is being conducted by the National Center for Assessment and will be available later this summer.
Significant gaps persist among Indiana’s racially and ethnically diverse, low-income, special education, and English language learner students, the department of education said.
The ILEARN assessment was not administered in 2020 due to pandemic-related school closures and a federally-granted waiver. Due to variables in instruction from COVID-19 and the disruption of 2020 assessments, this year’s results should not be compared to 2019 results, as these 2021 results present a new Indiana baseline, the department of education noted.
“Indiana’s educators have done phenomenal work helping students continue to learn under unprecedented circumstances. Now more than ever, every instructional minute counts, and schools cannot do this alone. With data in hand, we must look to the future, and we need everyone to come to the table — educators, parents, community leaders and beyond — to provide individualized support and resources to each and every student,” Jenner said.
