INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association announced its Academic All-State honorees recently.
An organization-record 868 players were honored, beating the old mark of 732 Academic All-State honorees set last year. More than 270 schools nominated their players for this award in 2021.
Garrett is represented by Rylee Fisher, Taylor Gerke, Morgan Ostrowski and Emma Welbaum.
Lakewood Park led the area with six Academic All-State selections: Ashley Zak, Aubrey Zak, Cassandra Swing, Haley Kruse, Megan Knox and Sophie Burris.
Eastside is represented by Mataya Bireley, Skyelar Kessler, Whittney Pfefferkorn and Josephine Richman.
West Noble had five honorees: Carolina Flores, Dana Ritchie, Ella Stoner, Maysie Clouse and Samantha Klages.
Angola, Prairie Heights, DeKalb, East Noble, Lakeland and Churubusco had three honorees apiece.
Grace Michael, Heidi Faramelli and Maddison Sulier were picked from the Hornets. Caylee Bachelor, Kalli Aaron and Katie Eash received the honor from the Panthers. Brenna Spangler, Hope Moring and Paige Snider were selected from the Barons. Brinley Beaupre, Hannah Mast and Lillian Dechert were chosen from the Knights. Kasey Priestley, Lilly Schackow and Shaylin Smith were chosen from the Lakers. Breeyn Fulkerson, Hannah Boersema and Isabella Zuk were picked from the Eagles.
