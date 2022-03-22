Garrett, IN (46738)

Today

Periods of rain. High 52F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.