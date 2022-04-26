Arrested in Noble County
Joseph A. Loy, 33, of the 11600 block of East C.R. 400S, LaOtto, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. April 16 by Ligonier Police on a charge of driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kinsey F. Lowe, 31, of the 2400 block of Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 12:31 a.m. April 16 by Noble County police on a charge of domestic battery with a prior, unrelated conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Kaitlyn A. Baird, 31, of the 100 block of Hinin Street, Corunna, was arrested at 11:52 a.m. April 18 by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Justin Frownfelter, 34, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:34 p.m. April 15 by Auburn Police on charges of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor and disorderly conduct and public intoxication, both Class B misdemeanors.
Kellee White, 27, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 6:50 p.m. April 16 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging theft and theft of a vehicle, both Level 6 felonies.
Richard Cinninger, 57, of the 1500 block of Copper Mine Page, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:49 p.m. April 16 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department warrant alleging operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Jones, 39, of the 400 block of Chiswell Run, Avilla, was arrested at 12:06 p.m. April 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a theft charge, a Level 6 felony.
Katie Pocock, 31, of the 400 block of West State Street, Ashley, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. April 19 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Sheri Williams, 36, of the 4300 block of West Orland Road, Angola, was arrested at 1 p.m. April 19 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, both Class A misdemeanors, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Cody Oaks, 29, of the 300 block of East 6th Street, Peru, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. April 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Ryne England, 30, of the 1000 block of Savilla Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2 p.m. April 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Andrew Fowler, 33, of the 3400 block of South Felton Street, Marion, was arrested at 5 p.m. April 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
