AUBURN — Longtime 4-H’er Caitlyn Taylor spent 10 years showing goats, sheep and cattle at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair. This year, she will be enjoying it from a different point of view.
The Purdue University sophomore was crowned Miss DeKalb County Fair 2019 on the fair’s main stage in Auburn Monday night in a field of six contestants. She is the daughter of Matt and Julie Taylor.
Taylor said she always wanted to participate in the Miss DeKalb County Fair pageant since she was a little girl. This was the first pageant in which she has participated.
Contestants were interviewed earlier in the day for 40% of their total scores. During the evening program, the professional wear portion scored 20%, with the evening gown and on-stage question scoring 30%. New this year, contestants presented a one-minute speech that scored the final 10%.
Taylor’s moving speech, “Unforgettable,” shared her family’s journey begun in 2016 by hosting Abdoul, a 3-month-old boy from Africa who had a cleft palate and was being hidden by his mother to keep him safe.
“I realized by hosting this little boy for medical treatment by my family and I, we were his second chance at life,” she said.
During his 18 months in the United States, he underwent three major surgeries.
“During that time, he touched the hearts of many in our community, and especially mine,” Taylor said. “Although sending that smiley little boy back to Burkina Faso was one of the hardest things I ever had to do, I know he is back, happy and healthy, with his loving community, making an impact on other individuals like myself. Abdoul is a self-reminder to take every day with a smile and never to take a single moment for granted.”
Taylor has been active showing livestock, playing with her two dogs, exploring the agriculture industry and attending church activities.
She was the recipient of the Huff Family Scholarship and John Deere Scholarship.
She is working on a degree in agriculture economics, minoring in communications with a goal to become a regional manager for the Indiana Farm Bureau.
Taylor also won the People’s Choice Award, voted on by the audience at $1 per vote.
Kennedy Sattison, a Garrett High School senior, was the pageant’s first runner-up. She is the daughter of Todd and Kathryn Sattison.
Sattison spoke on the topic of “Happiness,” sharing her own feelings of stress, anxiety and depression.
“I knew I had to find a way to express my inner happiness. So I started by changing my perspective on bad situations with genuine thoughts — starting new conversations with people who I never would have reached out to and embracing new, positive environments. I found that a single wink, smile or hello can change someone’s entire day,” she said, challenging the audience to find some way to change someone’s happiness.
Sattison is the vice president of the Mayor’s Youth Council, president of the Garrett Claus program and an assistant dance teacher. She has helped raise $3,000 for families in need in the Garrett community and has won numerous dance awards. Her future plans are to obtain a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Garrett senior Payton Warfield was named second runner-up. She is the daughter of Paul and Jennifer Warfield.
Warfield is captain of the cheerleading squad, Mr. Railroader coordinator and student publications business manager. She enjoys color guard, cheerleading and photography. Her hobbies include riding horses, gardening, cooking, fashion and shopping. Her future plans are to become a dental hygienist.
For her speech, Warfield chose the topic of “Stop Living for Acceptance,” encouraging others to look for their own happiness and be the most beautiful versions of themselves
Isabel Kilgore, also a senior at Garrett, was third runner-up. She is the daughter of Doug and Monique Kilgore. She is active in archery, karate and school musicals.
Kilgore spoke on the importance of education, beginning her speech by reciting the Preamble to the Constitution. She noted the high number of high school dropouts, numbering 7,000 per day.
“I know for many of you, high school is the foundation for the rest of your life. As my mom always states, there is one thing in this life that no one can take away from you —your education,” she said.
Kilgore’s hobbies are singing and playing the ukulele. Her future plans are to become an accountant.
Miss Congeniality, voted on by fellow contestants, went to Shelby Waligora, a senior at DeKalb New Tech. She is the daughter of Jamie Bell and Daren Waligora. She is active in student council, an intern at the Community Foundation and a member of DeKalb Promise.
Waligora spoke about mental health and a suicide attempt by her friend during her speech, “Silent Killer.” Her future plans are to become a secondary education teacher.
Cierra Snyder was presented the Guy Thomas 110 Percent Spirit Award by his wife, former Miss DeKalb County Pageant Director Joy Thomas, and his daughter, Kenna. The award was begun two years in memory of Mr. Thomas for his devotion to the pageant for several years.
Snyder is a senior at DeKalb High School and the daughter of Mike and LeaKay Snyder.
She spoke of the importance of giving time to help others during her presentation. She is vice-president of her 4-H club and a volunteer at Eckhart Public Library. He future plans are to become a nurse practitioner.
Contestants and Miss DeKalb County 2018 Pyper Dobson performed an opening musical number to “A Little Bit of Party Never Killed Nobody” from “The Great Gatsby” film. Special numbers were presented by students of Turning Pointe Dance Academy and the Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater.
Pageant directors are Erin Dove and Kelli Thornson.
Judges for the pageant were former Miss DeKalb County and Miss Indiana 2013 Terrin Thomas of Chicago; Justin Busch from Fort Wayne and Julie Eckard from Wabash.
Carbaugh Jewelers and The Sprinkling Can sponsored the pageant.
