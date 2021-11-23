Andrew Conley
CORUNNA — Andrew Wade Conley, 23, of Corunna, died Nov. 17, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Brad Babbitt
AUBURN — Brad L. Babbitt, 56, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Nov. 13, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Darwin Combs
AUBURN — Darwin W. Combs, 74, of Auburn, died Nov. 14, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Harold Flueckiger
Harold “Flip” Flueckiger, 71, of DeKalb County, died Nov. 15, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Lorraine Muzzillo
AUBURN — Lorraine K. Muzzillo, 74, of Auburn and born in Garrett, died Nov. 14, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Phyllis Sullivan
AUBURN — Phyllis L. Sullivan, 92, of Auburn, died Nov. 13, 2021.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Eric vanStraten
INDIANAPOLIS — Eric Andrew Dekker vanStraten, 55, of Indianapolis and born in Auburn, died Nov. 9, 2021.
Bernard Whittington
AUBURN — Bernard Whittington, 72, of Auburn, died Nov. 16, 2021.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Margaret Zenk
AUBURN — Margaret “Meg” Zenk, 81, of Auburn, has died.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
A public celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2022.
Roger Gick
SPENCERVILLE — Roger A. Gick, 77, of Spencerville, died Nov. 14, 2021.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, is handling arrangements.
Sherri Leavell
HICKSVILLE, Ohio — Sherri L. Leavell, 63, of Hicksville, Ohio and an Eastside High School graduate, died Nov. 16, 2021.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville, handled arrangements.
Thomas Miner
ASHLEY — Thomas W. Miner, 74, of Ashley, died Nov. 3, 2021.
Midwest Funeral & Cremation Society, Fort Wayne, is handling arrangements.
Jack Bieber
KENDALLVILLE — Jack Bieber, 93, of Kendallville, died Nov. 16, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Neiel Kuhn
KENDALLVILLE — Neiel Kuhn, 51, of Kendallville, died Nov. 8, 2021.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Bennie Myers
KENDALLVILLE — Bennie Jay “Ben” Myers, 72, of Kendallville, died Nov. 16, 2021.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Patricia Trowbridge
KENDALLVILLE — Patricia A. Trowbridge, 77, of Kendallville, died Nov. 16, 2021.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Obituary Policy
•
The Garrett Clipper does not charge for death notices that include the name, age and hometown of the deceased, the date of death, and the name of the funeral home that will announce arrangements. An extended obituary, which includes services, survivors, biographical information and a photo, is available for a charge.
Contact editor Jeff Jones for more information at jjones@kpcmedia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.