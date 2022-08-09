GARRETT — Heaat and humidity didn’t deter the nearly 70 entrants at Saturday’s 12th annual Quiet Knight Veterans Car Show at Garrett American Legion Post 178.
The event is sponsored each year by Sons of the American Legion Squadron 178. Proceeds benefit the Quiet Knight Veterans Fund, which provides direct assistance to veterans who have fallen on hard times.
A 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner convertible, owned by Roger Saylor, was voted Best of Show.
A 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, owned by Gary Butler, as the winner of the Mayor’s Choice. A 1972 Chevy Nova, owned by Todd Orme, was the winner of the Police Chief’s Choice. Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser selected a 1957 Ford Ranchero, owned by Mike Pitcher, as winner of the Fire Chief’s Choice.
The following awards were presented:
1930s: Terry Uehlein, 1938 Jaguar SS;
1940s: Mike Howe, 1940 Buick Special 350;
1950s: Bill Coulson, 1950 Hudson 350;
1960s: Mike Johnson, 1961 Buick Invicta Bubbletop;
1970s: Todd and Sheila Slabaugh, 1970 Mercury Cougar;
1980s: Dave Quinn, 1987 Buick Grand National;
1990s: James Tolbert, 1996 Chrysler LeBaron;
2000s: Bob Wells, 2004 Dodge Rumble Bee truck; and
Motorcycle: Mike Jones, 2016 Royal Enfield Bullet.
